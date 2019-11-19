GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — Holiday lights, warm drinks, good food, and good deals are all on the agenda in Grand Haven Friday.

Grand Haven Light Night is annual event, it's happening Friday Nov. 22 from 5 until 8 p.m.

The Lakeshore Middle School choir will be singing through the streets, and the steel drum band Steel Doing It, will be performing on Washington by the Fifth Third Bank building.

Stores along the Main Street District will be hosting open houses all evening with activities for everyone in the family. You'll be able to get started on your holiday shopping, and get into the spirit of the season.

You'll even be able to buy evergreen wreaths from Boy Scout Troop 246, and get cider and roasted chestnuts from the Tri-County Historical Museum.

More information about Grand Haven Light Night contact Main Street at 616-844-1188, or check out the city's website. Details can also be found on Visit Grand Haven.

