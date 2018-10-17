OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. - It's been nearly four years since the construction on the Spoonville Trail began and now as crews near the finish line, Ottawa County officials say they need your dollars to cross it.

"Just got our most recent cost estimates and kind of pushing through to try and get this last bit of funding put together for the trail," Danielle Bouchard the Ottawa County Land Use Planning Specialist told 13 ON YOUR SIDE.

A GoFundMe campaign was launched by the county to raise the last $80,000 to complete the project.

The second phase of construction for the 1.7 mile-long stretch is planed to begin this Spring. The trail will be the first in Michigan with an easement through a golf course.

The trail is also part of a regional loop that allows people to bike or walk from the shores of Lake Michigan to Grand Rapids, if they'd like.

"It'll just be a huge asset to the community in terms of outdoor recreation opportunities, getting out and living healthy, and enhancing the quality of life, as a whole," Bouchard added.

But in order for the final phase of construction to start next spring, county officials need to secure that final $80,000. They hope to have that money in by next month and for construction to be complete by late spring or early summer, so the trail can open up in its entirety shortly after that.

