GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — The Grand Haven Department of Public Safety arrested a 17-year-old and 18-year-old for armed robbery Tuesday afternoon.

Police said a 17-year-old Grand Haven man was robbed at gunpoint outside a home around 2 p.m. Officers found the suspects traveling north into Spring Lake when they conducted a high risk traffic stop near All Shores Wesleyan Church.

The two teens, both from Grand Rapids, were arrested. Handguns were found in the car.

One suspect has been lodged at the Ottawa County Jail on multiple felony charges. The other suspect was lodged on an outstanding armed robbery warrant issued by Kent County.

Grand Haven Director of Public Safety Jeff Hawke said the victim and the suspects knew each other.

"This was not a random act and other criminal activity was involved between individuals prior to the robbery," said Hawke.

