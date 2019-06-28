GRAND HAVEN, Mich. - Calling all art lovers, Grand Haven is the place to be this weekend.

The 58th annual Grand Haven Festival starts up Saturday morning downtown Grand Haven, right on Washington Avenue turning the city into an outdoor art gallery.

The festival is free and gives the community and visitors to Grand Haven the chance to purchase one-of-a-kind art directly from local artists or others who hail from all over the country or world.

Hundreds of vendors will be at the festival with all kinds of different mediums, sculptures, paintings, ceramics, woodwork, jewelry, handbags and more.

The Chamber of Commerce, producers of the festival, offer free art guides for visitors. The guide lists all the artists' art mediums, where they're from and contact information.

The festival opens to shoppers early Saturday morning and closes at 5 p.m. It will start back up at 10 a.m. on Sunday and end at 5 p.m. as well. Attendance and parking are both free.

For even more information, visit the Grand Haven Art Festival Facebook page or the website.

