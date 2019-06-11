After incumbent Mayor Geri McCaleb lost the primary election in Grand Haven to two challengers, the race came down to Josh Brugger and Bob Monetza.

Voters in Grand Haven decided to elect Monetza as the city’s new mayor on Tuesday, Nov. 5. He beat Burgger with 53% of the vote.

Monetza, 65, has served on the city council since 2009. He previously served on the city’s Planning Commission for nine years, including five as chairman.

Grand Haven’s mayor serves a two-year term.

