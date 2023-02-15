13-year-old Grand Haven boy hit while walking to school

Grand Haven authorities said the young boy ran out in front of a vehicle near the intersection of Grant and S. Seventh Street when he was hit.

GRAND HAVEN, Mich — A 13-year-old boy walking to school Wednesday morning ran out in front of a car near Lakeshore Middle School and was hit, the Grand Haven Department of Public Safety said.

First responders said it happened at the intersection of Grant and S. Seventh Street, which is just north of Lakeshore Middle School.

Authorities believe the 13-year-old boy, a Lakeshore Middle School student, ran in front of a car headed east on Grant and was struck.

Emergency crews rushed the boy to a hospital for treatment.

The 48-year-old Grand Haven driver cooperated with authorities and was not cited.

The crash remains under investigation.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.