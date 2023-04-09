Record-breaking attendance reported at Grand Haven bridge walk

Even though it may not be the biggest community walk, organizers say they're proud to see the community make a strong showing.

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — Along the lakeshore Monday morning, walkers were out and about for the annual Labor Day bridge walk in Grand Haven.

The three-and-a-half mile walk started along the city's 3rd Street bridge and continued along the water all the way to the South Pier. Walkers then returned to the Lynne Sherwood Waterfront Stadium.

Participants received a prize drawing ticket at the start of the walk and had a chance to win prizes donated by local businesses after the walk finished.

The annual event has been going on since 2008.

Even though it may not be the biggest community walk, organizers say they're proud to see the community make a strong showing.

"We're thrilled to have really just an alternative to the Mackinac Bridge Walk here locally but I think the real draw is all of the giveaways that we receive from our local businesses downtown and center town," said Grand Haven City Manager Ashley Latsch. "We're really fortunate we have over 75 different prizes to give away, as you can see behind us there's a lot of excitement around that."

Organizers said this year's walk had record-breaking attendance. This time around, the bridge walk had more than 170 participants.

