Grand Haven

Grand Haven bus driver cited after running red light, causing crash

Four school-aged children were on board the bus at the time of the crash. The driver of the other car involved was taken to a hospital.
Credit: WZZM

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — A Dean Transportation School bus driver failed to stop at a red light Wednesday morning and crashed into another vehicle, the Grand Haven Department of Public Safety says.

The collision happened around 7:30 a.m. near the intersection of Robbins and Ferry. 

First responders found a 49-year-old Grand Haven woman with injuries in her car with heavy-front end damage. Emergency personnel took her to a local hospital to get treatment for non-threatening injuries. 

Investigators said the school bus driver, a 42-year-old woman from Hamilton, was headed westbound on Robbins and failed to stop at the red light. 

Four school-aged children were on board at the time but were not injured.

Officers cited the bus driver. 

Credit: WZZM

