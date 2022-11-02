Grand Haven bus driver cited after running red light, causing crash

Four school-aged children were on board the bus at the time of the crash. The driver of the other car involved was taken to a hospital.

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — A Dean Transportation School bus driver failed to stop at a red light Wednesday morning and crashed into another vehicle, the Grand Haven Department of Public Safety says.

The collision happened around 7:30 a.m. near the intersection of Robbins and Ferry.

First responders found a 49-year-old Grand Haven woman with injuries in her car with heavy-front end damage. Emergency personnel took her to a local hospital to get treatment for non-threatening injuries.

Investigators said the school bus driver, a 42-year-old woman from Hamilton, was headed westbound on Robbins and failed to stop at the red light.

Four school-aged children were on board at the time but were not injured.

Officers cited the bus driver.

