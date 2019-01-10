GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — After a three year rebuild and renovation, the lights on the Grand Haven pier catwalk are again shining brightly.

The Army Corps of Engineers had no money or operational need to replace the catwalk when they removed it in 2016 to resurface the pier. But the community, accustomed to seeing it against the Lake Michigan skyline for over 100 years, raised more than $1.3 million to fabricate and install a replica.

Monday night the lights were turned on during a ceremony on the beach.

“She is back up and the lights are on and it's better than I think it ever has been,” said Save the Catwalk Chairperson Erin Terell. “I am so proud.”

“It is so much better now,” said Gunnar White, who came from Whitehall to see the new catwalk. “It was worth the wait. Even though it took a couple of years, it was worth the wait."

The catwalk dedication and lighting ceremony included a marching band, aerial flyover, speeches by dignitaries and fireworks.

