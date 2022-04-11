Grand Haven's public safety chief signs extension agreement

Jeff Hawke has worked for the Grand Haven Department of Public Safety since 2012 and was a recent finalist to be the next police chief in Muskegon.

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — Less than two weeks after dropping out of contention for the Muskegon police chief job, Grand Haven’s top cop has signed an agreement to keep working in Coast Guard City USA.

Jeff Hawke has signed an agreement that will keep him as the Director of Public Safety in Grand Haven through Dec. 31, 2024. It’s a position he has held since 2012. Before that, he served as a police officer in Cadillac.

The Grand Haven City Council approved the agreement at their meeting on Monday, April 11 and called it good news for Grand Haven.

Hawke was one of two finalists for the job in Muskegon before removing his name from contention on March 29. Muskegon offered the position to sole candidate Vincent Acevez, who turned the role down last week.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.