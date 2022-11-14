Former West Michigan house of worship is now a home listed for nearly $3 million

This is a one-of-a-kind former church that has been turned into a 8,000 square foot residence.

GRAND HAVEN, Mich — If you are in the market for a new home, experts say now is the time to buy with interest rates rising. If you are looking for a cute starter home, a small bungalow or a ranch, then perhaps this isn’t the place.

Welcome to 600 Washington Ave in Downtown Grand Haven. The home is minutes from the beach and unique shops are just a block away.

This is really a one-of-a-kind beautiful former church turned into a spectacular residence. Totally renovated it has 8,000 sq ft of majestic beauty.

The original character of the home is blended with modern-day delights. Highlights include a custom kitchen, 3 fireplaces, a gated wine cellar, a heated indoor 5-car garage, a rooftop hot tub, a Main floor primary suite, and a dramatic sweeping staircase, this home was made for entertaining.

Renovated years ago the details are jaw-dropping from the bell tower to the stained glass and even the original cross, this palace is looking for it’s new owners.

The price won't fit into everyone's budget, but for those looking for something very unique it can be yours for $2,825,000.

For more details and tons of pictures on the Zillow listing, click here.

Inside Church renovated into home 1/5

2/5

3/5

4/5

5/5 1 / 5

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.