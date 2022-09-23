City council of Grand Haven to hold interviews for 5 candidates for city manager

All of the candidates are from Michigan. The interviews will be a public session, all on Wednesday, Sept. 28.

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — Five candidates who are all Michigan natives will be interviewed next week by Grand Haven's city council for the position of city manager.

The city council will meet in a public session at 4 p.m. on Sept. 28, Wednesday afternoon. The interview for each candidate is set to last 45 minutes long.

There were 43 applicants in total to replace Patrick McGinnis who served for 20 years in Grand Haven, and now is the city manager in Portage. Out of those 43, 24 of them are from Michigan.

Here are the candidates:

Ashley Latsch

Latsch is set to be interviewed at 4:10 p.m.

She was previously the assistant city manager under McGinnis since May of 2021 is currently Grand Haven's interim city manager. Latsch also served as a management intern for the city from May of 2018 to April of 2019.

Before that, she held the same position in Muskegon from May to Dec. of 2017.

Graduating from GVSU, she earned a bachelor's degree in public and nonprofit administration and a master’s degree in public administration.

Patrick S. Jordan

Jordan will be interviewed at 4:55 p.m.

He is currently Escanaba's city manager and has been since June 2017. He was the Wexford County administrator in Cadillac from Nov. of 2015 to April of 2017.

Jordan was an assistant city manager of Unalaska, Alaska, from Jan. to Nov. 2015.

Before that, he was the borough manager of Bristol Bay Borough, Alaska, from Nov. of 2011 to Jan. 2013.

Jordan has held many other positions. He was the vital records manager for the clerk of Tarrant County, Texas, from Aug. of 2008 to Nov. of 2011.

From June of 2004 to Aug. of 2008, Jordan won an elected position to be the and supervisor of Muskegon Township.

He has a bachelor’s degree in political science from GVSU and a master’s degree in public administration from Western Michigan University (WMU).

Michael T. Burns

Burns will be interviewed at 5:40 p.m.

He is currently, and has been Lowell's city manager since Sept. of 2016.

He previously served as assistant city manager of Fenton from Feb. of 2009 to Aug. 2016. Burns was also the administrative intern for Sterling Heights from May of 2006 to Dec. of 2008.

Burns earned a bachelor’s and master’s degree in public administration from Eastern Michigan University.

C. Blaine Wing

Wing will be interviewed at 6:35 p.m.

He was city manager of Rochester from Nov. of 2015 to May of 2022. He was also the director of human resources for Des Plaines, Illinois, from Feb. of 2014 to Oct. of 2015;

Wing also held the position of assistant village manager of Oak Brook, Illinois, from Jan. of 2008 to Feb. of 2014.

Furthermore, he was the assistant village administrator of Cary, Illinois, from Oct. of 2006 to Dec. of 2007. Wing was also an assistant to the manager of Flossmoor, Illinois, from Oct. of 2000 to Oct. of 2006.

He has a bachelor’s and master’s degree in public administration from WMU.

Tyler Dotson

Dotson will be interviewed at 7:20 p.m.

He has been the city manager of Watervliet since June of 2018, and previously served as the economic development/DDA director for Blissfield from Dec. of 2015 to June of 2018.

Dotson has a bachelor’s degree in political science from Ohio State University. He earned a master’s degree in public administration and local government administration from WMU.

You can find more information here.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.