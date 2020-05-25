Grand Haven City Manager places flags along Beacon Blvd for Memorial Day

The task is normally carried out by a crew from the Grand Haven Rotary Club.

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — The Grand Haven City Manager and his wife took to Beacon Boulevard early Monday morning to ensure a city tradition was upheld.

Pat McGinnis and his wife, Tina, were out Monday morning placing flags along Beacon Boulevard, according to a Facebook post from the Grand Haven Tribune.

The Tribune said the task is normally carried out by a crew from the Grand Haven Rotary Club, but due to social distancing guidelines, the city manager picked up the tradition instead.

Memorial Day this year looks very different for a number of communities. Several parades and special events were canceled due to the pandemic. Here's a list of places doing virtual commemorations instead.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced Friday that the stay at home order which was enacted to slow the spread of COVID-19 will remain in place until June 12 at 11:59 p.m. It was set to expire on May 28.

The renewed stay at home order means places like movie theaters, gyms and casinos will remain closed.

"While the data shows that we are making progress, we are not out of the woods yet," Whitmer said.

