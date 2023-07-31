How to watch the Grand Haven Coast Guard Festival Parade of Ships

The USCGC Mackinaw, USCGC Bristol Bay, and USCGC Katamai Bay are scheduled to sail into the port of Grand Haven around 1 p.m. Monday.

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — Monday afternoon, onlookers on both sides of Snug Harbor in Grand Haven will welcome United States Coast Guard ships.

It's one of the biggest traditions of the Grand Haven Coast Guard Festival each year: The Parade of Ships!

Meet the ships:

USCGC Mackinaw

The law requires the U.S. Coast Guard to maintain a heavy icebreaking capacity across the Great Lakes. This allows channels and harbors to remain open during winter shipping seasons.

That's where the CGC Mackinaw (WLBB-30) comes in. This vessel is the Coast Guard's only heavy icebreaker on the Great Lakes.

She carries on the legacy of her predecessor, CGC Mackinaw (WAGB-83) that sailed the Great Lakes for more than 60 years.

USCGC Bristol Bay

The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Bristol Bay (WTGB-102) is a 140-foot icebreaking tugs.

It's one of the two Bay class cutters that work alongside a special barge.

The vessel's primary responsibility is opening up and maintaining icebound shipping lanes in the Great Lakes.

The Bristol Bay is also a search and rescue vessel.

USCGC Katamai Bay

The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Katamai Bay (WTGB-101) is another 104-foot Bay class icebreaking tug.

It calls Sault Sainte Marie, Michigan home.

The vessel performs icebreaking missions, homeland security patrols, lighthouse projects and more.

The festival runs July 28 through August 6 and will feature events that are both somber and celebratory.

From ship tours and parades to tribute bands and a national memorial service, there is something for everyone to enjoy.

Honoring the men and women of the United States Coast Guard is deeply rooted in Grand Haven.

The Coast Guard Sector Field Office facility is at 601 S Harbor Drive.

According to organizers, the festival began as a picnic with Coast Guard personnel. Today, the festival brings more than 350,000 people to West Michigan to participate in the celebration.

In 1998, Congress and the President officially honored Grand Haven with the designation of "Coast Guard City, USA." There have been 31 cities named as a Coast Guard city, but Grand Haven has the honor of being the first to earn the title.

You can learn more about the history of the Grand Haven Coast Guard here.

