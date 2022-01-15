Driver injured after falling asleep at the wheel, striking tree in Grand Haven Twp.

Police say the man was transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — A Holland man was injured early Saturday morning in a single-vehicle crash in Grand Haven Township.

Police say the crash happened just before 4 a.m. on US-31 near Pierce Street. The man was driving northbound on US-31 when he fell asleep behind the wheel, drove into the median and struck a tree.

The man had to be extricated from his vehicle. He was transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

This crash remains under investigation.

