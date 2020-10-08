Grand Haven crews rescue skydiver stuck in tree

The diver was stuck in the tree for about 30 minutes before crews arrived, the Grand Haven Tribune reports.

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office said a skydiver was rescued after getting stuck in a tree Sunday evening.

Police said they responded to 15080 Coleman Avenue on a report of a skydiver who was entangled in a tree. The diver was about 75 feet off the ground.

The Grand Haven Tribune reports that Ruth Simon was watching TV in her home when she heard something outside. Simon saw the skydiver and called police.

The diver was stuck in the tree for about 30 minutes before crews arrived, the Tribune reports.

Grand Haven Township Fire was able to reach the diver with climbing gear and ladder. The skydiver suffered no injuries.

The Tribune said the skydiver was approaching Grand Haven Airport but came in too low, getting caught in the tree.

