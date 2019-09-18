GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — A team of Grand Haven dads have shown they'll go to "skintight" lengths to support their daughters.

The Grand Haven Volleyball program at Grand Haven High School posted a photo of the varsity team in their new uniforms for the season. Along with a photo of their dad's in the same uniforms and poses.

"Dad's will do anything for their daughters," the post read. "-- and we have some of the best."

The post has been shared more than 300 times.

