GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — Jumpin Java and the Grand haven Department of Public Safety teamed up to help raise money for a beach rescue vehicle.

Officers spent six hours from 9:00 to 3:00 serving as baristas helping employees prepare and serve coffee, tea, and other drinks. Jumpin Java donated 10% of the sales and 100% of the tips to the program.

There were also donut holes out in the open that people could try and swipe, if they were able to get away without notice they could keep the donut, but anyone caught was required to give a tip.

