GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — Business owner Rick Grasman believes there is no place like Grand Haven.

"We have the waterfront here right downtown and it's spectacular...our city does an absolutely wonderful job with festivals and events," said Grasman.

But his praise ends when it comes to a new development at the corner of Harbor Drive and Lafayette Avenue.

"It makes no sense....it absolutely makes no sense," says Grasman.

Monday, city leaders upheld the plan to construct a three story building of condos and businesses including a new Dairy Treat on the corner.

"I beg you to come up with some place in West Michigan that allows a three story building to be built on this sidewalk, this is a residential sidewalk," said Grasman.

He believes the new building will cause crowds to be pushed closer to an already busy street.

"With the customer traffic line-up here and the cars trying to go in, it's going to be a non-stop bottleneck. It's a safety issue; somebody is going to get ran over," said Grasman.

But city leaders say blueprints have been inspected and the development meets all safety ordinances. 13 ON YOUR SIDE asked Grasman if his concerns stem from possible changes to his view.

"It impedes my view on the southside of my property, it does. My west side of my property, it does not bother it one thing. It bothers the entire neighborhood as a whole; it bothers the entire community as a whole," said Grasman.

