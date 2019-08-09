GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — Two groups of protesters were pitched up outside The Kirby House on Washington Avenue in Grand Haven Sunday afternoon.

One group originally gathered to protest against the Michigan Drag Brunch event happening at the downtown Grand Haven restaurant. In response, a group of counter protesters formed to support the drag event.

Michigan Drag Brunch is a recurring show that started in Grand Rapids and now tours around the state. This was their first performance in Grand Haven; both of their Sunday shows were sold out.

The groups of protesters stood on either side of the road in a largely quiet protest, letting their signs do the talking for the them.

The demonstrators held up signs that said "Boycott Kirbys. It's a drag," and "Keep Grand Haven normal." And the counter protesters, some in full drag, held up signs saying "Love is love" or simply "love."

Counter protesters supporting the Michigan Drag Brunch event in Grand Haven on Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019.

WZZM

"I really don't have anything individually against the people that support this event," said Jerry Wildrom Jr., one of the people protesting the drag show. "But I'm really more concerned about the community."

Wildrom Jr. said he lives in Muskegon but goes to church in Spring Lake. He drove past the protest and decided to join it.

"I don't hate these people. I don't fear them at all," said Wildrom Jr. "I'm a Christian. I believe in God. I believe what I read in the Bible. I have a problem with these people doing what they're doing because they're doing it against God's word. But they're adults."

Wildrom Jr. was not officially associated with the group protesting the event, even though he joined their cause. A spokesman from that group said they wanted their signs to be their official statement about their demonstration.

Trevor Straub the show producer for Michigan Drag Brunch said the protesters were a first for the event.

"It's okay. We're here to educate, promote, spread love, awareness and acceptance across all the boards," said Straub. "It hurts to see. But as long as we can be here and break those barriers and the walls and educate the unknown to some people, that's our mission and that's what we're here to do."

Straub said it was special to see the group of counter protesters form to support Michigan Drag Brunch.

At one point, two bystanders uninvolved in either group, walked up to those protesting the drag brunch and confronted them. But the exchange of words simmered out rather quickly.

Michigan Drag Brunch recently held their first show in Holland despite receiving push back from the mayor and some residents. Mayor Nancy Deboer expressed concern about the show's "values."

DeBoer later clarified her comments and said "I invite all people to come to Holland and enjoy the vibrant diversity of our great city."

The shows were held without a hitch on July 28 at the Holland Civic Center. Michigan Drag Brunch has another show scheduled in Holland on Oct. 6 at Boatwerks Waterfront restaurant.

This Drag Brunch protest comes only one day after a drag show embroiled in controversy was held in Grand Rapids to launch the Project 1 art festival.

►British Drag Syndrome group holds first show in America after venue change

A British group, known as Drag Syndrome, performed at the Wealthy Theatre Saturday night after the show had a last minute venue change. The drag show was originally going to be held at the Tanglefoot building—the site of a number of Project 1 events—but the building's owner decided to cancel it.

Peter Meijer, a congressional candidate who is a part of the family who founded Meijer grocery stores, owns the Tanglefoot building. He canceled the show out of concern for the performers, saying he didn't want to exploit them.

Drag Syndrome secured a new venue and the Saturday night show ran out of tickets. The group added another show Sunday night.

In March, Michigan Drag Brunch held the world's largest drag brunch at the JW Marriott in Grand Rapids. Their next event in Sunday, Sept. 15 at MeXo in Grand Rapids.

► How a local drag performer transforms into a queen

RELATED VIDEO:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.