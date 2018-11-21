GRAND HAVEN, Mich. - Holiday travelers heading into Grand Haven may have seen a setback this morning.

The Grand Haven Drawbridge experienced some kind of mechanical problems and left the southbound side of the bridge stuck in the upright position. The bridge position caused some traffic backs for drivers in the area.

The bridge got stuck around 9 a.m. on Wednesday morning, but was eventually put down about an hour later.

MDOT officials are looking into what caused the malfunction.

