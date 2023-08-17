Holton man killed in chain reaction pileup on Grand Haven drawbridge

The initial crash involved nine vehicles on the drawbridge, which caused a second three-car crash, killing the 62-year-old man.

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — A man was killed in a crash involving a dozen vehicles on the Grand Haven drawbridge early Thursday morning.

Deputies say the crash happened just before 7 a.m. A disabled vehicle on the drawbridge caused a crash involving nine vehicles, closing the northbound lanes of the bridge.

During the initial crash, a second crash involving three vehicles happened. A 62-year-old Holton man was killed in the crash.

The incident caused significant backups and closed the drawbridge for about two hours. The bridge has since reopened to traffic.

This crash remains under investigation.

