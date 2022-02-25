The City of Grand Haven is hiring seasonal employees for this summer

The city is hiring waterfront crew, mini-golf attendants, marina attendants, parks & grounds crew, maintenance crew and a NORA Recreation Summer School site leader.

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — The City of Grand Haven is now accepting applications for seasonal employment this summer.

The city is hiring waterfront crew, mini-golf attendants, marina attendants, parks and grounds crew, maintenance crew and a NORA Recreation Summer School site leader.

No prior education is needed for the jobs and depending on the position, applicants should be at least 16-years-old or 18-years-old.

To apply for a job with the city, follow this link, answer a few questions and then either fill out a short questionnaire or upload a resume.

The job descriptions posted by the city are listed below:

Waterfront Crew: Maintains a clean and orderly appearance of the waterfront area, including the fish cleaning station, restrooms, and sidewalks. Must be age 18+.

Mini-golf Attendant: Assists customers, processes payment transactions, pulls weeds, maintains grounds, and picks up trash. Must be age 16+.

Marina Attendant: Assists and registers boaters, cleans the area, uses the DNR computer reservation system, and maintains marina facilities and grounds. Must be age 16+.

Parks/Grounds Crew: Responsible for lawn care of City properties, parks and greenspaces, including mowing, weed whipping, weeding, and planting. Must be age 18+.

Maintenance Crew: Responsible for assisting a full-time employee with maintaining and repairing City facilities. Must be age 18+.

NORA Recreation Summer School Site Leader: Provides safe, structured and unstructured daily activities for participants in the NORA Recreation Summer School day camp program. Must be age 18+. Hours are Monday-Friday 9:15 a.m. to 3:15 p.m. during the program.

The City of Grand Haven is a drug-free, E-Verify participating, Equal Opportunity Employer.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.