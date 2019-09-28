GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — The first ever Hispanic Heritage Fiesta was held in Grand Haven on Saturday.

The event, which celebrates Latin American cultures, was held at the Grand Haven Central Park from 10 a.m. - 10 p.m. Event organizers said it is paying tribute to generations of Hispanic Americans and their positive influence on the Tri-Cities area.

There were also cultural dance performances, vendors, authentic Latin American foods, beverages and live music.

