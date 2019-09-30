GRAND HAVEN, Mich. - The Grand Haven Department of Public Safety said five suspects are under arrest for stealing from cars in Grand Haven.

Officers responded to the area of Grand Avenue and Gladys Street around 2 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 28 while a larceny from a vehicle was in progress.

Three juveniles and two adults were located and arrested. All of them are from the Grand Haven area.

The stolen property was recovered and is pending return to their owners.

If you live in the area and have had property stolen from your car, call Ottawa County Central Dispatch at 1-800-249-0911.

