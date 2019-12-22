GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — (Grand Haven) A grant could result in up to $75,758 being used toward Grand Haven’s lighthouses.

The Grand Haven City Council on Monday approved applying for a Coastal Zone Management grant on behalf of the Grand Haven Lighthouse Conservancy.

According to a city memo, Grand Haven must apply for the grant as owners of the lights.

“We recommend approving this grant application in support of the conservancy’s effort to preserve, protect and promote an essential historical and cultural artifact unique to Michigan’s coastline,” Ashley Latsch, assistant to the city manager, said in the memo to councilmembers.

The Coastal Zone Management grant is a 1-to-1 grant, meaning the city will need to match the $37,879 if awarded it. The Grand Haven Lighthouse Conservancy would reimburse the city for matching grant funds.

Funding from the grant would be used toward refinishing the lantern access ladder; restoring the lantern floor, exterior deck, interior, door, exterior and deck rail; and replacing missing exterior elements.

RELATED VIDEO:

Other stories on 13 ON YOUR SIDE:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.