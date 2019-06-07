GRAND HAVEN, Mich. - A 29-year-old Grand Haven man was arrested on open murder charges Friday night.

According to the Grand Haven Department of Public Safety, officers are investigating a stabbing that occurred around 10 p.m. at 1306 1/2 Columbus Avenue.

The 29-year-old was arrested following the incident and is lodged at the Ottawa County Jail. His name is being withheld pending his arraignment.

The victim was identified as 55-year-old Thomas Allen Kennedy of Grand Haven. Authorities say Kennedy lived with the suspect and was pronounced dead at the scene.

An initial investigation indicates that the stabbing resulted from a disagreement between the two roommates.

