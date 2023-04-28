Grand Haven mourns the loss of longtime Coast Guard director

Mike Smith passed away Thursday at age 70.

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — A lakeshore community is mourning the loss of the longtime director of the Coast Guard Festival.

The Grand Haven Coast Guard Festival says Mike Smith has passed away at 70 years old.

The Grand Haven Tribune says he died Thursday after a brief illness.

For 17 years, Smith served as the director of the festival, which draws in thousands of people to Grand Haven every summer.

The anchor on Dewey Hill will be raised and lit on Saturday, April 29 in his honor through the time he's being laid to rest, says GHCGF.

The U.S. Coast Guard of the Great Lakes say the current plans are for visitations to be on May 7 at Klaassen Family Funeral Home, with a Mass at St. Mary's Catholic Church the following day.

