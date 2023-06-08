Grand Haven Independence Day fireworks show to be held July 1

The switch from July 4 to July 1, 2023, is due to the limited availability of firework display companies to put on the show along the waterfront.

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — The City of Grand Haven will host a fireworks show for Independence Day a few days early this year.

This spring, the fireworks provider that the city has used in the past let them know they wouldn't be able to put on the show this year.

So instead of July 4 like years past, the city's fireworks show will be held on Saturday, July 1, 2023, along the waterfront.

This is due to the limited availability of qualified firework display companies.

"After consultation with our Musical Fountain programming team, the City was able to locate a commitment from Pyrotecnico Fireworks to put together the kind of high-quality fireworks show that the community and visitors have come to enjoy each year," the city said.

The City of Grand Haven intends to return the show to July 4th in years to come.

The annual Independence Day fireworks show, hosted by the City of Grand Haven, will be taking place on Saturday, July 1,... Posted by The City of Grand Haven on Wednesday, June 7, 2023

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.