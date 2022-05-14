Grand Haven Musical Fountain is back for its 60th year

The Musical Fountain is celebrating its 60th year as it kicked off the 2022 season Friday night.

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — The popular Grand Haven Musical Fountain kicked off its 2022 season on Friday in front of a crowd of a few hundred.

Preparations on the musical fountain for opening weekend began earlier this week with water basin cleaning and water tests.

The Grand Haven Musical Fountain is celebrating its 60th year of shows this year and will have a birthday celebration later in the season.

The shows are completely free and feature a wide range of music as well as themed nights throughout the year.

The show is back tonight, Saturday, May 14, at 9:45 p.m. with a playlist that will feature a variety of songs from the fountain jukebox.

For the rest of May, the shows will happen on Friday and Saturday nights after dark, and then beginning in June the shows are every night after dark.

