GRAND HAVEN, Mich. - The Grand Haven Musical Fountain has a new sound.

The new sound system will debut on Thursday, June 20 during a special, evening show at 10:10 p.m.

Back in March, the Grand Haven Musical Fountain Committee awarded the bid of the sale and installation of the new sound system to Pro Audio, Inc. of Grandville, Mich. Kenneth Reinecke, owner of Pro Audio, is a long time Grand Haven resident who has previously service the old Grand Haven Musical Fountain sound system, which has been in place for more than 20 years.

After nearly a year of fundraising and support from individuals, businesses and organizations in the Tri-Cities Community, the $150,000 sound system renovation is complete. Fund raising will continue for a time based on unexpected issues with the much-needed renovation of the speaker houses near the Grand River water line.

The Musical Fountain's newest themed show, "The Greatest Showman" will be on Saturday, June 22 at 10:10 p.m. The fountain is located at the Grand Haven Waterfront Stadium, 101 N. Harbor Dr. in Grand Haven, Mich.

