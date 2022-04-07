Grand Haven South Pier closed, part of beach cleared due to alcohol-fueled fights, says DNR

Police are setting up a mobile command center in the area.

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — The Grand Haven South Pier was shut down and part of the beach was cleared on Monday due to 'multiple problems,' Ottawa County dispatch confirms.

The DNR says the beach closest to the pier is now closed to visitors due to alcohol-fueled fights.

The parking lot is also closed, so visitors have to park and make the trek to the beach if they want to enjoy the lake.

The area was packed for Fourth of July celebrations, but quickly cleared due to the fights and the impending weather.

Police are setting up a mobile command center at the area, dispatch says. There are also many DNR personnel at the scene.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

