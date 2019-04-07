GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — According to Ottawa County Central Dispatch the Grand Haven Pier was shutdown Thursday afternoon after a fight.

Dispatch said the Grand Haven Department of Public Safety closed the south pier.

No other information was given. Dispatch did not say if anyone was seriously injured the incident.

(This is a developing story. Check back for updates.)

