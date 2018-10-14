GRAND HAVEN, Mich. - Grand Haven's iconic playground known as the Imagination Station was re-built in a week. It was all possible due to the support and help from the community.

The nearly 30-year-old wooden playground was torn down in September, and construction started on Monday for the first day of Build Week, which was organized by the Reimagine Project.

Close to 2,000 people volunteered their time to work on building the play area.

"Grand Haven, we love setting standards," said Chris Streng, a chair of the Reimagine Project. That's why the newly constructed Imagination Station is completely accessible for kids of all abilities.

The merry-go-round has spots where two wheelchairs can lock in and a total of 10 kids can ride on it.

The new playground has elements that will feel familiar to Grand Haven residents: a lighthouse, a Coast Guard ship and the Pere Marquette train.

"We wanted to be able to incorporate things in our community, bring them here and put our own little spin on it," said Streng.

Construction on the playground wraps up on Sunday, and on Monday a rubberized floor will be installed below the play equipment.

