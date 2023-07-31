x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Grand Haven

General store at Grand Haven Resort damaged in overnight fire

The cause of the fire is still under investigation at this time.
Credit: 13 ON YOUR SIDE

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — The general store at the Outdoor Adventures Grand Haven Resort was damaged in an overnight fire.

Authorities say the fire began around 4 a.m. Monday. No one was injured in the fire.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation at this time.

Outdoor Adventures was founded in 1995 and owns resorts around Michigan. The Grand Haven Resort was established in 2014 and was previously known as Jellystone Campground and Grand Haven Campground.

This is a developing story. Please check back later for updates.

Related Articles

Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.

More Videos

In Other News

Record number of runners sign up for Coast Guard City USA Run to honor veterans

Before You Leave, Check This Out