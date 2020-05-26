Grand Haven retail reopens, as city leaders mull street, parking lot closures for outdoor business

Stores welcomed walk-in appointments Tuesday, May 26.

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — After a gut-punch cancellation of the Coast Guard Festival, officials in Grand Haven are looking for ways to prop up struggling businesses as they resume operations.

"We want to make sure businesses are doing what they can to make things safe for customers and employees and that our rules don't stand in the way and upset that effort," City Manager Pat Mcginnis said.

Retailers, which make up a large portion of downtown, opened to customers for walk-in appointments Tuesday, May 26. Signs on many storefronts asked visitors to wear masks and practice social distancing.

"There are several ways to make appointments," said Leslie Franks, who owns Lemongrass Life + Style boutique on Washington Ave. "It was fun having someone come back in and be able to shop."

Franks said her online sales during the pandemic brought in around one-fifth of the money she would make normally. A few store fronts over, Jody Bourque opened her boutique, jj Marché, for the first time since relocating earlier this year.

"If we didn't get to open very soon, I think you would see a lot of small business owners that would lose everything," Borque said. "It's our income. Without our doors open, we make nothing."

The city will consider allowing restaurants and retailers to use public space for business as they return, McGinnis said.

"We're willing to approve what requests come forward, if that includes closing streets, restricting parking lots to sales or eating or whatever that is," he said. "This is very irregular, so we're totally willing to be flexible."

The city council, planning commission and downtown development authority are prepared to work with businesses on new arrangments, he said.

"We think we can have the best of both worlds and close down some portions and still have room for parking and traffic," McGinnis said. "I still think we can serve as many people in Grand Haven as we always do...we just gotta spread out a bit."

Businesses took different approaches to reopening. Lemongrass requires masks and is not allowing customers to try on clothing. Jean Marie's will quarantine outfits for three days after they're worn in a fitting room.

Borque said customers visiting jj Marché can wear masks, but she's not requiring it.

"I leave that to everyone's own discretion," she said. "I think there a lot of people who are in fear of the virus and many who are not."

Most people are following health protocols: wearing masks and practicing social distancing, Franks said.

"Once people catch on and they feel more comfortable coming out with a mask, I think it's going to be good," she said. "[But] I don't think it's ever going to return to what it was before COVID [because] summer is obviously our big season."

