GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — The Salvation Army of Grand Haven is breaking ground on a $1.8 million expansion project at 4 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 8.

Located at 310 Despelder Street, the community center building serves a variety of local residents, including those struggling with long-term poverty and chronic unemployment, families in crisis or facing temporary emergencies, men, women and teens battling alcohol and drug dependency, and youth searching for meaning and mentoring.

“This has been an absolutely amazing experience for The Salvation Army, our leadership, our donors, friends and supporters,” said Major William Holman, Corps Officer, The Salvation Army of Grand Haven. “The generosity of the local community is incredibly humbling.”

Participating in the ceremony will be Lieutenant Colonel Paul Smith, Major Glen Caddy and Majors William and Heather Holman, as well as advisory board member and community campaign co-chairs James Brunner and Steve Haas.

C.L. Construction and Gen1 Architectural Group will be heading the building expansion project.

