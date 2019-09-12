GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — Police are looking for suspects involved in stealing a Santa Claus decoration from the Grand Haven Eagles.
The Grand Haven Department of Public Safety said the incident occurred around 9 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 7. The decoration is a large Santa on a wheeled dolly.
Police said the suspects were driving a silver, full-size GMC Sierra pick-up truck.
If you recognize the suspects or have any information, call the Grand Haven Department of Public Safety at 616-842-3460 or Ottawa County Silent Observer at 877-887-4536.
