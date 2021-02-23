Grand Haven sets fees for restaurants using public spaces

The city, like many others, started allowing restaurants to use public property to accommodate more guests last year during the pandemic.

The City of Grand Haven has approved fees for restaurants who use public spaces for outdoor dining.

Owners will now have to pay for the barricades, but they can request a waiver to move those fees to next year.

