GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — The city of Grand Haven loves its visitors, but for now, it's asking them to stay away.

On Sunday, city officials took a drastic step to limit crowds at Grand Haven State Park out of a concern for COVID-19: they closed the parking lots. After seeing people gather on the beach without social distancing last weekend and on Saturday, Grand Haven wanted to send a message.

"It was pretty crowded. People came out," said Grand Haven Mayor Bob Monetza. "We do have a beautiful town. We love our visitors. But right now we're asking people, stay closer to home. Don't come here. Just wait until this is over."

On Saturday, sunny skies and temperatures in the 60s brought people to the beach. Monezta says he certainly sympathizes with them wanting to enjoy the beauty of the Lake Michigan beach.

"With the weather we had yesterday, it's very tempting," he said.

The city made the announcement on Facebook about the parking lots, which said "for the first time ever, Grand Haven officials are asking visitors to stay away."

Grand Haven State Park on Sunday, April 26, 2020.

Joshua Colegrove

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer clarified in her latest stay at home order that state parks will remain open during the pandemic. That same order also bars non-essential travel through May 15.

The Michigan Department of Natural Resources operates Grand Haven State Park. Monetza said the city reached an agreement with the state to leave the park open but deter crowds by closing the lots.

"If people know that, they may not come. And if they do come, they won't stick around unless they want to walk a long distance. If they walk a long distance, maybe that'll spread them out," he said.

Like many beaches along Lake Michigan, historic high water levels have shrunk beaches, making them more narrow. This leaves less room for people to leave distance between each other, and Monetza noted, people walking along Grand Haven's pier are faced with the similar issue.

On the whole, Grand Haven residents have been respectful of the stay at home order and social distancing requirements, Monezta said.

"We're hoping that's all we need to do so we don't have to get heavy-handed with enforcement," he said of closing the parking lots.

Ottawa County reported a total of 321 confirmed cases of coronavirus and 16 deaths on Sunday; 23 of the cases are in the 49417 Grand Haven zip code.

"Our numbers are still climbing. It's not been the dramatic spike you've seen in some places, but we are still on the uphill side of this," said Monetza.

Holland State Park on Sunday, May 3.

WZZM

While Grand Haven took steps to limit crowds, about 20 miles south on the lakeshore, Holland State Park's lots were still open Sunday. However, most people remained in their cars or were practicing safe social distancing on the beach. A big sign at the entrance of the park also encourages people "Observe social distance."

For city officials in Grand Haven, their number one priority right now is protecting people's health. Monetza reminded people, again, to stay six feet apart and to wear masks in public spaces, like grocery stores.

"We're asking people to just stay home for now," he emphasized. "Come when the restrictions are lighter. And we'll be glad to see you then. It just takes some patience."

