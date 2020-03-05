GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — Grand Haven State Park officials will be closing the parking lots on Sunday, May 3.

The city said that they are taking this step due to "overwhelming crowds ignoring physical distancing requirements on Saturday, May 2."

Warm temperatures brought crowds out to the lakeshore.

The parking lots will be closed, but the state park will still be open to pedestrians. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer clarified in her latest stay at home order that state parks will remain open during the coronavirus pandemic.

Grand Haven officials urge visitors to the park to practice safe social distancing, which means six feet apart from people outside your household. They also ask people to avoid congregating in groups.

"For the first time ever, Grand Haven officials are asking visitors to stay away--we look forward to seeing crowds again after the COVID 19 threat passes," the city said.

