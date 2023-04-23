5 injured in Grand Haven Twp. crash

The crash remains under investigation, but officials say none of the injuries are life-threatening.

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — Five people are injured following a Sunday afternoon crash, says the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office.

The crash happened just before 2 p.m. in Grand Haven Township. Deputies say a man in a 2017 Chrysler Pacifica was driving East on Ferris when he failed to stop at a stop sign and hit a 2019 Ford F-150 going southbound on 152nd.

Both 70-year-old man in the van and the 71-year-old woman in the passenger seat were hospitalized.

All three occupants in the Ford have also been hospitalized, including the 65-year-old man driving and a 30-year-old woman who was a passenger. A 65-year-old woman who was in the front seat was pinned inside the vehicle before being extricated.

The crash remains under investigation, but officials say none of the injuries are life-threatening.

The intersection was closed for a time as authorities cleared the scene.

