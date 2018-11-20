GRAND HAVEN TOWNSHIP, Mich. - A 19-year-old man from Grand Haven Township was arrested for murder on Tuesday after an 8-month-old baby girl named Scarlett Rae-Marie Burroughs died in his care.

On Nov. 15 around 2 p.m., the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office responded to a medical call on Dogwood Court, which indicated that the baby had a seizure. She was transported to the Helen DeVos Children's Hospital in Grand Rapids.

Deputies at the scene noticed some concerning factors at the scene, and the initial medical evaluation prompted an investigation.

The baby's condition worsened after she was taken to the hospital. Burroughs died on Saturday, Nov. 17, and an autopsy was performed on Tuesday, Nov. 20. The results of the autopsy showed that the child died from craniocerebral trauma, or traumatic brain injury, and the death will be ruled a homicide.

Police arrested the 19-year-old on Tuesday for open murder. The suspect is the boyfriend of Scarlett Burroughs' mother. He had been babysitting the girl while her mother was working.

The suspect is currently lodged at Ottawa County Jail where he is awaiting his arraignment.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2018 WZZM