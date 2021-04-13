Grand Haven votes to cancel 2021 Fourth of July fireworks

The vote was unanimous, citing major health concerns.

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — The Grand Haven city council voted unanimously to cancel this year's Fourth of July fireworks show on Monday night.

13 ON YOUR SIDE told you earlier this year Grand Haven wasn't sure they'd hold their annual show.

City leaders were concerned that there would be increased traffic, as South Haven canceled its show because of the pandemic. Muskegon initially planned to cancel its show, but it was renewed and will happen July 3rd.

"We have an unusually large event," said Mayor Bob Monetza during the meeting. "An unusually popular event in a congested place where we hold it. So it would be very challenging."

At the last city council meeting, the discussion was tabled. The decision had to be made Monday night because a deposit was due on the event by Tuesday.

The agenda says the administration recommended approval of the resolution.

Related video:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.