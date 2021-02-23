Grand Haven waives fees for restaurants using public spaces

The city, like many others, started allowing restaurants to use public property to accommodate more guests last year during the pandemic.

Editor's Note: The original version of this story incorrectly stated the City of Grand Haven set fees for public outdoor use.

The City of Grand Haven has decided to not collect fees for restaurants who use public spaces for outdoor dining.

The city, like many others, started allowing restaurants to use public property to accommodate more guests last year during the pandemic.

The city decided to waive the fees to help local businesses through the COVID-19 pandemic.

