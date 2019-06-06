GRAND HAVEN, Mich. - There will be music in the air all summer long in Grand Haven.

A new summer concert series at the Lynne Sherwood Waterfront Stadium was announced Thursday morning dubbed the Summer Session - Waterfront Concert Series

The series begins on July 1, 2019 with the Los Lonely Boys. The second concert will be on July 18 with Pure Prairie League, Poco and Firefall.

Concert promoters, Michelle Hanks and Gary Hanks-Carpenter of Seven Steps Up along with officials from Third Coast Recording & Productions and the City of Grand Haven made this series happen. Along with the completion of the stadium, which is located on the channel edge in downtown Grand Haven. Much like the Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park Amphitheater, the stadium resembles more of a park than an actual stadium -- with dunes, boat traffic and Lake Michigan.

Up to two more acts are expected to be announced for dates in August 2019 More acts will be announced for 2020 and beyond by late-Fall 2019.

