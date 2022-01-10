Grand Haven officials are looking for your input on the city's new wayfinding signs

The update comes 22 years after the current wayfinding system was put into place.

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — The City of Grand Haven is preparing to update the wayfinding signs throughout the city, and officials are looking for your help.

The update comes 22 years after the current wayfinding system was put into place. City Manager Pat McGinnis says these signs are updated about every 20 years to keep them relevant to visitors' interests and looking fresh.

“Signs get old, and people’s navigation habits have changed, so it is time to replace the old system,” said McGinnis.

Grand Haven residents may recognize the support structures holding up the new signs. After the catwalk was replaced on the south pier in 2019, 45 additional pieces were left over. Now, those pieces will be part of the updated signs.

A test sign has been placed on Harbor Drive for residents to see. One side features a more modern look that has white text on a black background, while the other is more vintage and has black text on a white background.

“Most of the signs will be the standard square cabinets, but wherever it is practical, we will put up one of the [catwalk pieces],” said McGinnis.

You can see the signs and take the survey stating your preference here. You can complete the survey through January.

City officials say the signs will be replaced gradually over the next three years, with the project wrapping up in 2024.

