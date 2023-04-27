Grand Haven to host its first PRIDE Festival

The city council has unanimously approved the festival, which will come to town in June.

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — Kara Schoonveld grew up on the lakeshore, and didn't have a place to be a part of the LGBTQ+ community. That's why they think it's great news that a PRIDE Festival is coming to Grand Haven.

"I think that it's so important to be able to recognize yourself in your own community," said Schoonveld, who serves as a marketing and web professional with the festival.

"We've always been here. We always have. We work in your grocery stores. We serve your food. We access the hospitals, just like you do. We're just going about living our lives, and so being able to do that authentically and in a visible way is really important."

The Grand Haven City Council unanimously approved the festival. It will take place on June 10 from noon to 9 p.m. at Waterfront Stadium. The event is free and open to all ages.

"The support has been phenomenal so far. Just in a couple of weeks, we have exceeded halfway past our sponsorship goal," said Jessica Robinson who serves as co-chair for the event.

"Multiple community members spoke up in support. And for me, as a member of the queer community and Grand Haven native, it has been amazing to see the community rallying around what we're doing the PRIDE Festival."

The festival will feature music, drag shows, craft vendors, community service booths, food trucks, and an area for children's activities.

"It's it's not going to be a big PRIDE that you might see or have heard about on TV. It will be sized for where Grand Haven is right now, and I think that will be perfect," said Schoonveld.

If you'd like to sponsor the event, volunteer, host a vendor booth, or learn more about the PRIDE Fesitval, you can visit their website.

