GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — One person is facing multiple charges after driving the wrong way on the highway and leading authorities on a car chase that ended in a crash.

It all started around 1:15 a.m. on Thursday, according to the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office, when deputies started getting multiple 911 calls about someone driving the wrong-way on U.S. 131. The driver, a 23-year-old Norton Shores resident, was headed north on the southbound lanes of U.S.-131 from Jackson Street in Grand Haven.

The sheriff's officer says a deputy in the northbound lanes, with its lights and sirens on, tried to get the vehicle to stop but was unsuccessful. The deputy eventually got in front of the vehicle to try and warn other drivers about the impending danger.

According to a release from the sheriff's office, the deputy got far enough ahead of the wrong-way driver and pulled into the median crossover to enter the southbound lanes. The deputy blocked the inside lane to try and get southbound traffic to stop, as well as getting the wrong-way driver to stop.

The driver didn't stop and while trying to avoid crashing, the deputy hit another driver, a 57-year-old West Olive resident. Neither of them were injured.

The wrong-way driver continued on the highway for a short while longer before they were stopped by additional deputies. The driver was not injured -- they were arrested Thursday morning on charges related to the incident.

The sheriff's office says the entire incident remains under investigation.

