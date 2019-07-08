GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — Grand Haven's incumbent mayor Geri McCaleb was defeated in the primary.

Candidates Josh Brugger and Bob Monetza will move on to the general election on Nov. 6. Brugger secured 40% of the vote and Monetza got 31% of the vote—he had 28 votes more than McCaleb.

McCaleb had served as mayor since 2011. Before that she was on the city council for eight years.

Bob Monetza, 65, has served on the council since 2009. He previously served on the city’s Planning Commission for nine years, including five as chairman.

Josh Brugger, 41, is the council’s youngest member. He served on the Planning Commission for three years after a stint on the city’s Zoning Board of Appeals, and is opening up his seat after his first four-year term.

The mayor serves a two year term.

Brugger opened his seat on council to enter the mayoral race. Should Brugger not win the mayor's seat, he will be off the council.

If Monetza does not win the mayor's race, he will return to his seat on council for the rest of his term. If Monetza wins, his vacant seat will be filled by the council until the following election, when voters elect a new council member.

